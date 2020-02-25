UFC Star Israel Adesanya Apologizes For 9/11 Remark

UFC star Israel Adesanya has apologized for a comment about 9/11 while hyping his fight against Yoel Romero.

According to TMZ, Adesanya told the media while hyping UFC 248, “I’ll touch him enough times and eventually he’ll crumble like the Twin Towers.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He later issued a statement on Twitter, and explained in part, “I never made a joke about people dying or made light of the tragic event that was 9/11. I was simply rambling and my brain worked faster than my mouth in a moment to chose the wrong euphemism.”

You can read his full statement below.

I know people love to be outraged, and I know the moment somebody makes a poor comment people bounce.

Was what Adesanya said smart? No. Should you make 9/11 references when talking about potentially beating somebody up? No.

You shouldn’t make comments about the worst terrorist attack in American history when promoting a sporting event. It’s just not smart.

At the same time, it’s just a comment. We don’t need to ruin lives over a poor choice of words. Hopefully, the UFC star learned his lesson and we can move on.

Besides, UFC 248 is fixing to be lit. We should be focusing on the fights, and not on this.