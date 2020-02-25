Ivanka Stuns In Floral Floor-Length Gown During India State Banquet

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Tuesday when she showed up in a beautiful floral floor-length gown during a state banquet in India.

The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, gold and rose print number that went down to her feet as she joined husband Jared Kushner for a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Presidential Palace in New Delhi with President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and the country’s leaders. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the amazing look with her hair pulled up into a loose bun and black and gold flats.

Earlier in the day, Ivanka wowed when she showed up at the presidential palace in a beautiful vanilla jacket and pants combo during a grand welcoming ceremony. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a pretty blue and red floral dress during the first day of her visit in the country.

Check out some of her other jaw-dropping looks throughout the years here.