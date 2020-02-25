Joe Burrow Responds To Hands Measuring Only 9 Inches, Jokes He Might Retire

Former LSU star Joe Burrow had a good sense of humor about his hands having a small measurement at the combine.

The Heisman-winning quarterback and projected first overall pick had his hands measure in at nine inches Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Jan 14, 2020 at 10:30am PST

He’ll have the smallest hands for a first round pick since 2008. However, he wasn’t in low spirits about the whole thing.

He tweeted, “Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts.”

Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) February 24, 2020

This is the perfect reaction from Burrow. You know what matters when it comes to his draft stock? The results we’ve seen on the field.

Joe Burrow can absolutely sling it, and that’s the reason LSU won the national title this past season.

Anybody who thinks Burrow’s hand size will impact his draft stock is an idiot. The Bengals will still do everything they can to take him.

Short of Burrow boycotting Cincy, he’s still going to be the first overall pick. That’s the reality of the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Dec 8, 2019 at 9:34am PST

Also, this tweet from “Always Sunny” was absolutely outstanding.