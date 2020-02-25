Joey Mulinaro Is Sweeping Across Twitter With His Hilarious Impression Videos

Joey Mulinaro is quickly becoming one of the most popular guys on Twitter.

I’d seen videos from Mulinaro in the past, but the man exploded over the weekend. It’s not hard to see why. His impressions are absolutely hilarious. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nick Saban after opening Christmas gifts pic.twitter.com/gnqHPDIowH — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) December 25, 2019

Whether it’s Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Ed Orgeron or a post-date press conference, everything this guy touches turns to gold.

*Mrs. Saban prepping thanksgiving* “Honey, what side should we bring?” Nick Saban: pic.twitter.com/GL9vs1jNO6 — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) November 27, 2019

There’s a lot of junk on the internet, and that’s why it’s important to highlight the great stuff. If you’re not already watching his work, I suggest you start immediately.

*Mrs. Swinney getting ready* “Honey, why’s it so important to be early for this dinner in New Orleans?” Dabo: pic.twitter.com/WVhSB0Vges — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) January 3, 2020

Having said that, you should be warned it’s a rabbit hole you can easily get lost in. Once you watch one of Mulinaro’s impression videos, it’s almost impossible to stop.

Check out a few of his best below.

Post meeting parents interview pic.twitter.com/6E8FbC61Ng — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) February 23, 2020

Coach O calls Nick Saban after the #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/h9iXbkQiL1 — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) January 17, 2020

Post date press conference pic.twitter.com/XAm6pRso5p — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) February 21, 2020

Colin Cowherd’s take on Baker Mayfield today pic.twitter.com/8ci6jvcHjI — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) February 10, 2020

Colin cowherd after meeting his daughters boyfriend pic.twitter.com/KDIeGGJOHA — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) February 18, 2020

“Dad can you help me with my math” Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/ZPaGznfXPt — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) February 6, 2020

Colin Cowherd on Patrick Mahomes & Jimmy Garoppolo pic.twitter.com/aGZgML2BSF — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) January 29, 2020

Mike Leach on watching Netflix pic.twitter.com/xm2LAU1B5z — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) January 23, 2020

Let’s hope he keeps cranking out these videos for a long time to come because they’re a great way to kill time during the offseason.

Props to this dude for entertaining us all on Twitter.