Joey Mulinaro Is Sweeping Across Twitter With His Hilarious Impression Videos

Joey Mulinaro (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JoeyMulinaro/status/1231656263647473665)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Joey Mulinaro is quickly becoming one of the most popular guys on Twitter.

I’d seen videos from Mulinaro in the past, but the man exploded over the weekend. It’s not hard to see why. His impressions are absolutely hilarious. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Whether it’s Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Ed Orgeron or a post-date press conference, everything this guy touches turns to gold.

There’s a lot of junk on the internet, and that’s why it’s important to highlight the great stuff. If you’re not already watching his work, I suggest you start immediately.

Having said that, you should be warned it’s a rabbit hole you can easily get lost in. Once you watch one of Mulinaro’s impression videos, it’s almost impossible to stop.

Check out a few of his best below.

Let’s hope he keeps cranking out these videos for a long time to come because they’re a great way to kill time during the offseason.

Props to this dude for entertaining us all on Twitter.