John Krasinski Says He’d ‘Love To Do’ A Reunion For ‘The Office’ If It’s Possible

John Krasinski is more than down to do a reunion for “The Office” if it’s on the table.

He told Esquire the following about the show and if he’d be interested in returning to TV:

The Office was absolutely everything to me. I mean, it is my beginning and my end. I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for Jim. That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had. In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.

I think it’s safe to say if you’re reading this, then you’re probably also a huge fan of “The Office.” It’s one of the greatest shows ever made. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

To this day, I still watch it regularly. In fact, I probably watch it at least five or six days a week. “The Office” just doesn’t get old.

Having said that, I’m not sure we should do a reunion. The original was just too damn good. It was pretty much perfect.

Somethings are better left alone. When you have perfect show like “The Office,” it’s sometimes to just let it rest.

I don’t want to even risk it not going well with a reunion. Again, it was so damn impressive when it aired. Unless everybody returns and we know it’ll be great, then we shouldn’t do it.

Obviously, there’s no way to guarantee that, which means there shouldn’t be a reunion. It’s a fun thought, but I just can’t get behind it.

Let’s stick to just binge watching the old episodes on Netflix while we can.