Editorial

Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Beautiful Black Dress At London Theater

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the Ely & Caerau Children's Centre in Cardiff, Wales, Britain January 22, 2020 as she launches a UK-wide survey to help improve early childhood. Geoff Caddick/Pool via REUTERS

Geoff Caddick/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Kate Middleton was truly a vision when she stepped out Tuesday in a beautiful black dress during an evening performance at a London theater.

REUTERS/Simon Dawson

REUTERS/Simon Dawson

REUTERS/Simon Dawson

REUTERS/Simon Dawson

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve, button up number that went down to her knees as she joined the Duke of Cambridge at the Noel Coward Theatre to attend a performance of Dear Evan Hansen. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

REUTERS/Simon Dawson

REUTERS/Simon Dawson

She completed the perfect look with loose hair, a metallic silver clutch and silver sparkling high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

REUTERS/Simon Dawson

REUTERS/Simon Dawson

To say she looked amazing would a serious understatement.

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she wowed when she showed up in a midnight blue skirt suit during an event in Nottinghamshire.

Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS

Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS

(Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.