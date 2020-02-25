Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Beautiful Black Dress At London Theater

Kate Middleton was truly a vision when she stepped out Tuesday in a beautiful black dress during an evening performance at a London theater.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve, button up number that went down to her knees as she joined the Duke of Cambridge at the Noel Coward Theatre to attend a performance of Dear Evan Hansen. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the perfect look with loose hair, a metallic silver clutch and silver sparkling high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked amazing would a serious understatement.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen, at the Noel Coward Theatre, London. The award-winning musical has been credited with helping to start important conversations about mental health between parents and teenagers @PA pic.twitter.com/z12Zyw2RYd — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) February 25, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at the Noel Coward Theatre for a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen. Warning: Flash photography pic.twitter.com/sn54Nl8AkY — Danielle Stacey (@daniellestacey1) February 25, 2020

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she wowed when she showed up in a midnight blue skirt suit during an event in Nottinghamshire.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.