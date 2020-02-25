Latest Bracketology Projections Still Have Wisconsin Between 7 Or 9 Seed In March Madness

The latest March Madness bracketology projections are out, and the amount of disrespect Wisconsin is getting is laughable.

Exactly a week ago, the Badgers were slated to be between a seven or nine seed in the tournament. Since then, Wisconsin has wins over Purdue and Rutgers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What kind of impact have the wins had on our tournament standing? Apparently not much at all. USA Today has us as a nine; NBC Sports has us as a seven; CBS Sports has us as a seven; and ESPN has us as an eight.

In the past week, we beat a damn good Rutgers team and we beat a Purdue team that is still in the tournament hunt.

Yet, we barely moved on the seed line at all. How is that even possible? Seriously, how is that possible?

What do we need to do to be taken seriously? Do we need to beat an NBA team? We’re getting into the tournament barring some disaster. That much is pretty much determined.

At this point, we’re playing for seeding, and apparently the committee doesn’t care about all our quad one wins.

As always, we’re getting overlooked. It’s a yearly tradition as a Wisconsin man. Yet, we’ll keep doing what we always do, which is just getting to work and winning games.