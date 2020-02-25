Melania Shines In Pretty White Floral Dress During Welcome Ceremony In New Delhi

Melania Trump got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she stepped out in a pretty white dress during a grand welcome ceremony in New Delhi, India.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the button-up, white floral number that went down to her knees as she joined President Donald Trump when they arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Presidential Palace where they were greeted by India’s President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind on their second day in the country. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the great look with loose hair, white high heels and a bright red belt. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Delhi: US President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump write in the visitor’s book at Raj Ghat. pic.twitter.com/p43IMmCIg7 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

WATCH: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the president of India. pic.twitter.com/ebeuDD3jFI — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 25, 2020

. @FLOTUS visited a New Delhi school today that has a “happiness” program, which includes practicing yoga, meditation, and active time spent on demonstrating kindness to other students. pic.twitter.com/GFNIX9CXME — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) February 25, 2020

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always right on as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, the first lady turned heads when she showed up in a beautiful white jumpsuit designed by Atelier Caito For Herve Pierre in crème crêpe. She completed the look with loose hair, white high heels and a green and gold metallic sash.

“Arriving in India, the First Lady #flotus is wearing a white jumpsuit from @atelier_caito_for_herve_pierre in crème crêpe,” a post on Instagram from Herve Pierre Creative Director read. “The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors. @herve_pierre_creative_director . The sash is made out of green silk and gold metallic thread . We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Herve Pierre Creative Director (@herve_pierre_creative_director) on Feb 23, 2020 at 10:46pm PST

