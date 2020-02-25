Michigan Football Team Cancels Trip Overseas Because Of The Coronavirus

The Michigan football team won’t be taking a trip outside of the country this year.

According to The Detroit News, the Wolverines had a planned trip overseas called off because of the coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not known where the team was going, but it was apparently a place that caused enough concern to call off the trip.

I know the coronavirus is serious, and we’re obviously hoping everybody impacted by it heals up. Having said that, there’s no doubt this is just the latest example of Michigan taking a big fat L.

Even in the offseason, they just can’t win. They lose to Wisconsin and Ohio State in the regular season, and then have the coronavirus ruin their offseason.

You’re just lying if you don’t think that’s at least a little bit funny.

The good news for the Wolverines is that they now have some extra free time on their hands. You know what they should do?

Practice. They should practice. If they do that, they might actually manage to win a game.

While they won’t be going abroad, at least Michigan can hit the field a few extra times. Too bad it probably still won’t be enough to beat Wisconsin or Ohio State.