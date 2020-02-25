Montana State Student Joe Thompson Says He Celebrated Winning $11,111 On Full-Court Shot By Going To The Bars

Montana State student Joe Thompson had a pretty chill reaction to winning more than $11,000 this past weekend.

Thompson sent the internet on fire after drilling a a full-court shot at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse during a Saturday loss to the Montana Grizzlies. His prize? A solid $11,111! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

AND THE CROWD GOES WILD! Shoutout to @montanastate student Joe Thompson for sinking a FULLLLLLLLL court shot at halftime of today’s Montana State vs UM rivalry game for $11,111! #GoCatsGo #SCTop10 @MTRibandChop pic.twitter.com/QW39QEJEXH — Montana State Bobcats (@MSUBobcats) February 23, 2020

How does one celebrate the most viral sports moment of the weekend? Do they go crazy? Do they call everyone they know?

Well, it turns out Thompson is a pretty chill guy because he just celebrated by going to the bars for a little bit.

You can watch his interview with Pat McAfee below.

I’m all in on this young man, and his attitude doesn’t surprise me one bit. As somebody who used to attend Montana State, I can say this dude checks every box on the list for your typical male student at the school.

Look, people in Montana aren’t fancy, and that’s why they’re so great. They’re gritty, they’re hard working and they enjoy their beer.

Thompson hit a damn full-court shot like it was nothing with a tucked in t-shirt, and then celebrated by simply going to the bar.

If you don’t love that, then you’re just not a fun person.

McAfee pushed for MSU to give Thompson a scholarship going forward, and I couldn’t agree more. The dude brought more attention to MSU in the past few days than the basketball program has in years, and I say that as a former employee of the program.

I hope he enjoyed his beers Saturday. He damn sure earned them.