Pete Davidson Does Incredible Interview With Charlamagne Tha God, Sounds Like He’s Nearing An End On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Pete Davidson did an incredible interview with Charlamagne tha God, and every minute of it is worth listening to.

During the interview, which was released Monday, the "Saturday Night Live" star hinted that he's nearing a conclusion on the show because he feels like he's becoming a punchline.

He also talked about the importance of rehab on his life, his relationships with Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale and much more. Watch the awesome interview below.

Pete Davidson has always been one of the most misunderstood people in entertainment to me. Do we all remember when the internet tried to cancel him for his Daniel Crenshaw joke?

That was honestly one of the dumbest and most embarrassing moments I’ve ever seen out of people on social media.

Davidson got risky with a joke, it didn’t really land and people lost their minds.

On top of that, he had a very public breakup with Ariana Grande and has struggled with substances and dark thoughts at times.

Yet, it’s also clear Davidson is a solid person. He just hasn’t had a super easy life. His dad died on 9/11 and he’s struggled with things.

Despite all of that, he’s still managed to have a hell of a career, and you can tell from the interview above that’s a genuinely authentic person.

Given our current climate and culture, authenticity is something we rarely find.

It sounds like Davidson is ready to move on from “SNL,” but is also very close to Lorne Michaels. The good news for him is that he’s on the path to superstardom.

I really hope he only continues to become more and more successful. The entertainment industry could certainly use a few more legit people like him.