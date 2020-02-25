Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock Says Derek Carr ‘Played At A High Level’ In 2019, Will Still ‘Evaluate Every Position’

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock sounds okay with the production he got out of quarterback Derek Carr in 2019.

According to Adam Schefter, Mayock told the media during the NFL combine Tuesday, “Derek played at a high level last season. I’m very happy with Derek. But as I’ve said before, we will evaluate every position on our roster and if there’s a chance to upgrade, we will look into that.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock on Derek Carr: “Derek played at a high level last season. I’m very happy with Derek. But as I’ve said before, we will evaluate every position on our roster and if there’s a chance to upgrade, we will look into that.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2020

Read into this as much as you’d like, but I think we can all agree Carr’s time with Jon Gruden will rapidly come to an end if the team has another poor season.

I like Derek Carr a lot as a person, and he’s a much better quarterback than people give him credit for. He’s often scapegoated for all the problems the Raiders have.

Having said that, he just doesn’t seem to have what Gruden is looking for. Let’s not forget that the Raiders had some serious interest in Kyler Murray a year ago.

It seems like the Raiders are absolutely ready to pull the trigger on another option if they can find one.

Will that happen in this draft? Probably not, but the NFL is a business. If Mayock and Gruden can find a better player, you can bet they’ll find a way to get him.