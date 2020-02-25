The Coming Democrat Civil War

On today’s show we get into the looming civil war in the Democrat Party over socialism, communism, who speaks for the party. The time has come, with tonight’s debate, to decide if they are the party of collectivism or not; the party of Bernie Sanders or not.

Listen to the show:

Will Democrats go full-blown radical, or will someone stand up to Bernie Sanders? Will any candidate call out the frontrunner for praising despots and dictators? Bernie was at it again last night on CNN, praising Fidel Castro yet again. Will the other candidates attack him in the debate tonight or will they continue going after Michael Bloomberg, who isn’t even on the ballot in South Carolina? Their choice will determine the future of the party. We get into all of it.

