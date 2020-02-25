Watch The Trailer For FX’s Zodiac Killer Documentary ‘The Most Dangerous Animal Of All’

FX’s new series “The Most Dangerous Animal Of All” about the hunt for the Zodiac Killer looks like it’s going to be great.

The plot of the series, according to FX’s YouTube description, is, “Based on The New York Times best-selling book of the same name, The Most Dangerous Animal of All is a four-part documentary series on FX that explores one man’s search for the father who abandoned him, only to uncover the worst: he believes his father is the Zodiac killer, one of the most infamous serial killers in American history.” (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

The New York Post wrote the man on the hunt is Gary L Stewart, and his birth father is Earl Van Best Jr. In the trailer for the upcoming show, we can see Stewart breaking down the evidence against his birth father that he’s the infamous killer.

Give it a watch below.

“The Most Dangerous Animal Of All” looks like it’s going to be required viewing when it comes out on FX March 6.

The Zodiac Killer was never caught, authorities have never revealed who it likely was and we’re no closer to catching the person responsible.

Despite all the attention surrounding the killings in California from decades ago, we have no concrete information on who carried out the slayings.

Now, FX will take a look at arguably the most famous unsolved criminal case in American history. You can start watching March 6.

It looks like fans of true crime series will be in for a fascinating time.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the trailer!