Trey Gowdy: Stop Giving Classified Briefings To Any ‘Epidemic Leaker’

Former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy said Monday that any “epidemic leaker” should be denied classified intelligence briefings.

“What the Intelligence Committee needs to give some thought to is to stop briefing someone who has a history and is an epidemic leaker. Quit briefing him,” Gowdy told Fox News’ “Hannity.”

The Fox News contributor was prompted to make the comment during a discussion on recent allegations that Russia is actively working to secure President Donald Trump’s reelection Gowdy says at least this latest Russia collusion hoax has been nipped in the bud before it took on a life of its own. (RELATED: Trey Gowdy Doesn’t Believe That Russia Would Help Trump Against Bernie Sanders)

“Yeah, Sean, we spent … at least two years for [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller to tell us there was no evidence of collusion. It took two minutes this time to for us to find out there was no evidence. As soon as a Republican asked the briefer in a classified intel briefing ‘what evidence do you have to support that assessment?’ The answer was none.”

While grateful that this latest story was addressed quickly, Gowdy wondered why classified information continues to be leaked. “We were lectured by the D.C. media and the Democrats that ‘No one is above the law.’ Remember that, Sean? How many times have we heard ‘no one is above the law?’ Apparently except whoever leaked classified information from [Democratic California Rep.] Adam Schiff’s [intelligence] committee.”

When asked why there have been no legal repercussions for Schiff after claiming he had evidence of Trump’s collusion with Russia, Gowdy replied that Schiff was largely talking to the media. (RELATED: Gowdy Goes After Schiff For Claiming Evidence Of Russian Collusion)

“Unfortunately, Sean, it is not against the law to lie to the American people. There should be a consequence and I hope people in the People’s Republic of California will remember it come November,” he said.

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien told “Face the Nation” on Sunday that there was no evidence Russia was actively working for Trump’s reelection. CNN has also reported that at least three intelligence officials have told them that Russia is not actively working for Trump.

The allegations have prompted failed 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton to call the president “Putin’s puppet.”

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell has made the claim that Russian support for Bernie Sanders only implicates Trump as an “agent of Russia.”