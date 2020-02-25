XFL TV Ratings Decline In Week 3, All The Games Still Get More Than 1 Million Viewers

TV ratings were down for the XFL in week three, but were still strong overall.

All the games got at least one million viewers, and the Saturday Fox game between the Dallas Renegades and Seattle Dragons got just north of a two million viewers, according to ShowBuzzDaily.com. The Saturday ABC game got just under two million viewers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ProFootballTalk, all four games this weekend were down from their respective week two slots.

All things considered, it’s still another great showing for the XFL. Yes, the ratings for the FS1 game weren’t outstanding, but the million viewers was the best the network got all week, according to the same ProFootballTalk report.

Obviously, the first couple weeks were going to generate the most interest. The fact one game got more than two million viewers, and another one was just behind is good news for Oliver Luck and Vince McMahon.

Now, this will be a different conversation if we’re sitting here in a few weeks and all the games are only getting a few hundred thousand viewers. That’d be really bad.

However, that’s not a concern at all right now. As long as the games are getting more than a million viewers and people are attending, then the XFL will be just fine.