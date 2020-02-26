‘Rip It Up’: NFL Players Speak Out Against Proposed CBA

NFL players from across the league have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions agains the newly proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Player representatives from around the NFL have decided to send the proposed CBA to the entire union membership Tuesday night. 2,000 players must approve the CBA to for it to go into effect for the next decade.

The NFLPA released a fact sheet detailing what the new CBA includes and has received criticism from players. The first item listed states a 47 percent share of annual revenue, with an additional $100 million in new player costs above the current CBA. In 2021, that split would increase to 48 percent share of revenue with the ability to increase to 48.5 percent through a media kicker which applies in any season the league plays 17 games. (RELATED: NFL Changing Playoff Format In New CBA To Include 7 Teams From Each Conference, Only 1-Seeds Get First Round Byes)

Most players are requesting an even 50/50 split of the annual revenue. Notable players have come out and voiced their opinions against the CBA, including Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers, J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans, and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.

The @NBA & @MLB are doing it right.

Players come first. ALL @NFL players deserve the same. WE should not rush the next 10 YEARS for Today’s satisfaction. I VOTE NO. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 26, 2020

Whereas Richard Sherman was one of the loudest voices against the proposed CBA last week, Aaron Rodgers was one of the biggest objectors last night, per sources. Rodgers wanted even more dramatic changes to the off-season program that included more free time for the players. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2020

Hard no on that proposed CBA. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 21, 2020

Maurkice Pouncey of the Pittsburgh Steelers also had some very vulgar things to say about the CBA in his most recent Instagram story. “I vote no,” said Pouncey, “Our NFLPA, the dudes at the top, the leaders, that’s f’ing bs. F that. They’re not looking out for the best of the players. If y’all want my vote, the Pouncey twins vote no.”

Maurkice Pouncey is strongly against the CBA. He posted this (NSFW) a couple hours ago: “I vote no. Our NFLPA, the dudes at the top, the leaders, that’s f’ing bs. F that. They’re not looking out for the best of the players. If y’all want my vote, the Pouncey twins vote no.” pic.twitter.com/hp4AqlG7Qu — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 26, 2020

The agreement would run until the end of the 2030 season.