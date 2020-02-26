Penn State Football Coach James Franklin Agrees To Six-Year Extension Worth $38.2 Million

Penn State football coach James Franklin has agreed to a massive contract extension with the Nittany Lions.
According to Brett McMurphy, the head coach of the Nittany Lions has reached a six-year extension worth $38.2 million to remain with the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
James Franklin agrees to new 6-year, $38.2 million contract at Penn State thru 2025
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 26, 2020
James Franklin is worth every single penny of this $38.2 million extension. He has Penn State playing football at a very high level.
They might not be Ohio State right now, but the Nittany Lions are chugging along nicely under his leadership.
View this post on Instagram
They’re also coming off of a great season that saw them finish with 11 wins. To say things are going well for Penn State would be an understatement.
Given how decimated the program was a few years back, it’s incredible to see how far they’ve come under Franklin.
View this post on Instagram
He’s a damn good coach, PSU is winning with him running the show and the future looks bright. Again, he’s worth every single penny.