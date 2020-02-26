Penn State Football Coach James Franklin Agrees To Six-Year Extension Worth $38.2 Million

Penn State football coach James Franklin has agreed to a massive contract extension with the Nittany Lions.

According to Brett McMurphy, the head coach of the Nittany Lions has reached a six-year extension worth $38.2 million to remain with the team.

James Franklin agrees to new 6-year, $38.2 million contract at Penn State thru 2025 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 26, 2020

James Franklin is worth every single penny of this $38.2 million extension. He has Penn State playing football at a very high level.

They might not be Ohio State right now, but the Nittany Lions are chugging along nicely under his leadership.

They’re also coming off of a great season that saw them finish with 11 wins. To say things are going well for Penn State would be an understatement.

Given how decimated the program was a few years back, it’s incredible to see how far they’ve come under Franklin.

He’s a damn good coach, PSU is winning with him running the show and the future looks bright. Again, he’s worth every single penny.