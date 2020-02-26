David Ayres Says He Won’t Try Out For Other NHL Teams After Goalie Heroics For The Hurricanes

David Ayres doesn’t have any interest in trying to become a permanent NHL player.

Ayres became the biggest story in the sport of hockey after he was rushed into a Maple Leafs/Hurricanes game as an emergency goalie for Carolina. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The zamboni driver not only played shockingly well, but he also led the Hurricanes to a win.

????there’s a 42 year old zamboni driver playing goalie for the hurricanes ???? pic.twitter.com/0KCPH7uNVx — Josh Hyman ???? (@joshhymanNHL) February 23, 2020

This story is awesome ???? David Ayres, a 42-year-old zamboni driver, subbed in as an emergency goalie for the Canes and got the standing ovation after his first NHL win! (via @Canes)pic.twitter.com/NKg0qUxMSa — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

Despite getting the win, Ayres isn’t interested in trying to pursue a career in the NHL. He told TMZ in a recent video that he’ll go back to driving the zamboni and being the emergency goalie in the stadium for the Maple Leafs.

You can watch his full comments below.

This dude is honestly so chill that it makes the situation that much better. He went from driving the zamboni to leading an NHL team to a victory.

You couldn’t make this kind of stuff up if you tried. He’s just your average Joe, and now he’s one of the biggest stories in hockey.

It’s always great to see good things happen to good people, and Ayres seems like an outstanding guy.

“I was a little shocked, but I’m lovin it”~ The Zamboni driver who is now an undefeated @NHL goalie I love everything about this man Mr Ayres pic.twitter.com/coKZhZff5A — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 23, 2020

I’m glad he’s soaking up the moment. He’s 100% earned it, and the Hurricanes owe him big time for getting them the win.

Hell of a performance from Ayres, and the outpouring of support has been a ton of fun to watch.