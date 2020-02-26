These Six Sewing Machines From Singer Could Move The Needle

It can be a hassle to go to a tailor to hem pants and dresses — it can also feel frustrating to just dream about the exact clothing design you want, only to be disappointed with what clothing brands offer. But if you know how to sew, you have a world of opportunities open to you, and the ability to execute it all by yourself. While most sewing machines can cost upwards of $300, we’ve rounded up seven different machines all available on sale.

SINGER® Start™ 1304 Sewing Machine (Refurbished)

This SINGER® Start™ 1304 Sewing Machine features six different types of stitches you can choose from and a Four-Step Buttonhole feature that allows you to add buttonholes in four easy steps on things like pillows, children’s clothing and more. It’s the ideal machine to start on for a beginner or hobbyist.

Find it here for $59.99.

SINGER® Sew Mate™ 5400 Sewing Machine (Refurbished)

If you’re looking to bring your sewing creations to life quickly, look no further than this SINGER® Sew Mate™ 5400 Sewing Machine. You can choose between 60 different types of stitches for a wide variety of projects — even better, the optimum stitch length and width are selected for you, taking out all the guesswork.

Find it here for $89.99.

SINGER® Heavy Duty 4411 Sewing Machine (Refurbished)

Handle heavy duty fabrics like canvas or denim with ease when you use this SINGER® Heavy Duty 4411 Sewing Machine. The powerful motor generates 1,100 stitches per minute, with an extra-high sewing speed to save you time. There are 11 different stitches to choose from, with the ability to customize stitch length and more.

Find it here for $89.99.

SINGER® Tradition™ 2277 Sewing Machine (Refurbished)

An excellent all-around sewing machine, this SINGER® Tradition™ 2277 Sewing Machine is just as good for sewing an applique on a tote bag, to hemming a pair of trousers. Choose from 23 different stitches, ideal for a wide range of fabric types.

Find it here for $59.99.

SINGER® Promise™ 1512 Sewing Machine (Refurbished)

Whether you’re looking to create a garment from scratch or quickly re-thread, this SINGER® Promise™ 1512 Sewing Machine features 14 basic stitches and an easy stitch selection dial. There’s even a compartment for a free arm to help you hem or sew small projects.

Find it here for $86.99.

SINGER® Fashion Mate™ 3342 Sewing Machine (Refurbished)

With a one-step buttonhole, built-in needle threader, easy stitch selection dial, reverse lever and more, this SINGER® Fashion Mate™ 3342 Sewing Machine is ideal for a huge variety of projects. Plus, it offers 32 stitches you can choose from and a built-in needle threader.

Find it here for $69.99.

SINGER® Confidence™ 7640 Sewing Machine (Refurbished)

Experienced sewers will love this SINGER® Confidence™ 7640 Sewing Machine, which boasts 200 different stitches you can choose from. There’s also a temporary 40-character memory capability to create a unique stitch sequence and alpha-numeric patterns built-in, so you can stitch personalized gifts and more.

Find it here for $129.99.