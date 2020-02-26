Election Dissection: The South Carolina Debate Was A Full On Disaster — Plus, Can Trump Benefit From Coronavirus?

South Carolina, we frickin’ love you.
Democrats squared off in yet another presidential primary debate Tuesday night, and it was a full on disaster. GOP strategist Adam Goodman sat down with Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc to break down the night’s winners and losers, and discuss how the coronavirus could actually end up being a massive win for President Donald Trump in November.
WATCH:
Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most recent videos:
Election Dissection: Everything You Need To Know Before The New Hampshire Primary
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton Reacts To Day One Of Impeachment Trial
#BlackGunsMatter Founder Rips Media’s VA Gun Rally Coverage — ‘They Have An Interest In Chaos’
Republican Iraqi Refugee Running Against Ilhan Omar Opens Up On Her Friendship With Ambassador Killed In Benghazi Raid
Reggie Love, President Barack Obama’s White House Body Man, Explains Why He Endorsed Pete Buttigieg Over Joe Biden
Is Bernie Sanders A Sexist? We Asked ‘The Liberal Sherpa’
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?