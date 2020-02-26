Hunter Biden Files Motion To Postpone Child Support Deposition

Hunter Biden is seeking to delay an upcoming child support deposition in Arkansas until April, according to a motion his lawyer filed Tuesday.

Attorneys for former stripper Lunden Alexis Roberts, the mother of Biden’s child, requested in an email on Feb. 17 that he appear in Little Rock next week for a deposition, but Biden said the request to appear in person was “unduly burdensome and oppressive.”

“My client can be available April 1, 2020,” Biden’s attorney, Brent Langdon, wrote to Roberts’s attorneys, court documents show. “My client cannot be available prior to that date.”

Langdon added that a filing Sunday by Roberts’s attorneys notifying that Biden’s deposition would take place on March 5 was “unnecessary” and that it served to ignite “media attention” and to unreasonably “annoy, embarrass, or oppress” Biden.

The Washington Free Beacon first reported on Biden’s motion.

If a judge grants Biden’s request, he would be disposed weeks after the critical South Carolina and Super Tuesday primaries for his father, former Vice President Joe Biden. (RELATED: The IRS Placed A Lien On Hunter Biden For About $113,000 In Unpaid Taxes From Year He Served On Burisma Board)

Hunter Biden previously reached a temporary child support agreement with Roberts in late January, court documents show. Hunter Biden said in a November 2019 court filing that he had “no monthly income” since May 2019, but he’s also been renting a $12,000-per-month home in Hollywood. He was also spotted driving a white Porsche Panamera, Page Six reported in January. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Is Refusing To Provide ‘Basic’ Financial Information In Paternity Suit, Lawyer Says)

Hunter Biden has a hearing scheduled for May 13 in Arkansas to determine a permanent child support agreement for his child, court documents show.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.