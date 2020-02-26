Colts GM Chris Ballard Says They ‘Like Jacoby Brissett,’ Will Treat His Status As ‘Year-To-Year’

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard likes quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but he’s not ready to commit to him for years to come.

Ballard said the following Tuesday during the combine, according to ProFootballTalk:

We did a 2-year deal with Jacoby to find out. We like Jacoby Brissett. Love what he stands for. It was almost a tale of two seasons where we’re 5-2, he’s playing good football. He had the injury and we had injuries as a team and we kind of slid down. We did the short term deal to see what we had. To say we’re going to create competition, we’re going to create competition at any spot. That’s going to be a year-to-year thing.

I think the Colts should be very happy with how Brissett played last season. He was a very nice surprise for Indy after Andrew Luck decided to hang it up.

Was he a star? No, but he was very dependable, and was very hot early in the season. If you’re the Colts, you couldn’t ask for much more.

Now, he’s got a year left on his deal with the Colts, and it sounds like the team will let that play out before making a long-term decision.

You can’t blame the team for wanting to take a little more time. The sample size still isn’t very good. The good news is that Brissett is dependable and steady.

Given how bad the quarterback market is in the NFL, you really can’t ask for much more. They should let the 2020 season play out, and go from there.