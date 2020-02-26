‘We Know Joe’: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn Endorses Biden Ahead Of South Carolina Primary

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden three days before the South Carolina Democratic primary. Recent polling indicates it’s a narrow race between Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Biden.

“I know Joe Biden. I know his character, his heart, and his record. Joe Biden has stood for the hard-working people of South Carolina. We know Joe,” Clyburn tweeted Wednesday. “But more importantly, he know us. In South Carolina, we choose presidents. I’m calling on you to stand with @JoeBiden.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Claims A Whopping 150 Million People Have Been Killed By Guns Since 2007)

The Hill reports the Biden campaign has been waiting months for Clyburn’s endorsement to help give the candidate a boost among the state’s African American communities. South Carolina is a very important state primary for Biden as he has been unable to win any of the current primary elections in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination so far.

The former vice president’s role as the front-runner for the Democratic nomination has fallen in recent weeks. His current polling average is at 18%, trailing behind Sanders with a national polling average of 29.2%, according to RealClearPolitics.

According to the same RCP average, Biden has an 8-point lead in South Carolina at 30.3%. Clyburn’s endorsement is seen as a major boost to the Biden campaign as the nomination narrows between two other candidates — Sanders and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.