49ers General Manager John Lynch Says The Team Is ‘Committed’ To Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers have no plans to move quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

In an Instagram video posted by Jennifer Lee Chan, 49ers general manager John Lynch said during the combine that the team is “committed” to Garoppolo going forward as their starting quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He led them to the Super Bowl this past season, which resulted in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Why did this even need to be said? Are there people who really think the 49ers plan to move on from Jimmy G?

They just went to the Super Bowl! What fantasy land are we living in where a team that appears in the Super Bowl dumps their quarterback the next season?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on Dec 31, 2019 at 9:56pm PST

Jimmy G is a hell of a player. He’s a damn good passer. Is he as flashy or as athletic as some other quarterbacks out there?

No, but he can make all the plays necessary to get the job done in the NFL. The idea that he can’t is just stupid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on Dec 29, 2019 at 11:12pm PST

The 49ers would be insanely stupid to dump him for some unknown commodity. That’d be the definition of stupidity.