Kobe King Transfers To Nebraska, Will Have 2 Years Of Eligibility Remaining

Former Wisconsin basketball star Kobe King will finish his college eligibility with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

According to Evan Daniels, Kobe King committed Wednesday to the Cornhuskers. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source: Wisconsin transfer Kobe King just verbally committed to Nebraska. Has two years of eligibility remaining. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) February 26, 2020

Obviously, the transfer situation with Kobe King got very messy, it wasn’t pretty and everybody involved seemed unhappy with how it played out.

King quit after the Purdue loss and the situation went down in flames.

Having said all of that, I want nothing but the best for King. Whether you want to admit it or not, there are things bigger the scoreboard.

If playing for Nebraska will make King’s life better, then that’s what he should do. Real Wisconsin fans will move on and let him live his life.

It’s that simple.

We’re doing just fine without him and we’ll see him down the road a few times before his career is over. Best of luck to King.

Now, let’s get back to work winning games for the Badgers!