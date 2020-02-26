Superstar Mark Wahlberg Reveals Secret Of How He Lost 10 Pounds In 5 Days

Superstar Mark Wahlberg revealed the secret about how he lost a whopping 10 pounds in just 5 days and it all comes down to bone broth.

"I was kind of from the old school, bodybuilding philosophy that you had to eat all this ridiculous amounts of protein," the 48-year-old actor shared during his appearance Wednesday on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"I was eating every three hours, but the last movie that I did, I started having some issues because of eating so much," he added.

Wahlberg continued, “I was eating so much protein, I was storing it and using it other than building lean muscle, so I was getting a leaky gut, so I just literally did a bone broth fast.”

“The Other Guys” star then explained he lost those 10 pounds by drinking bone broth, which is made up primarily from boiling animal bones. Proponents of the broth say it’s high in protein, and its minerals are thought to help with digestive issues too.

However, the “Dady’s Home” star explained that it took a few days before his body was okay with just the liquid protein for food.

“First day, nobody wanted to be around me,” Wahlberg admitted. “I was miserable. Then I started having more energy.”

“But I’m so lucky and fortunate to have my job and do what I do that there isn’t anything I wouldn’t do to prepare,” he added.