Inside Melania Trump’s First Lady Lifestyle

First lady Melania Trump isn’t as well-known as first ladies who have come before her. She’s chosen to mostly spend time to herself and definitely doesn’t speak to the media.

So, what exactly does Mrs. Trump do as first lady?

Firstly, Melania handles all things related to the White House, such as Christmas decorations and is in charge of most events that take place at the White House. This month, Melania hosted a watch party of “Hidden Figures” to celebrate Black History Month.

Before that, she hosted the annual Governor’s Ball on Feb. 9.

Melania has also accompanied President Donald Trump on many trips abroad to meet leaders of other countries, including Trump’s most recent trip to India. While on these trips, Melania visits schools and focuses on enriching the lives of children.

While in India, Melania appeared at a government school in New Dehli where she attended a “happiness class.” She also reportedly watched children practice yoga and preform a bhangra dance, Reuters reported.

“It is very inspiring to me that the students here begin each day (with) mindfulness,” Melania said. “I cannot think of a better way for all of us to start our day.”

The “happiness curriculum” in India was first started by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) back in 2018 as a way to help children develop social skills. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of New Dehli, welcomed Melania to India and announced her plans via his Twitter account.

.@FLOTUS will attend happiness class in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. Am happy that she will take back the msg of happiness from our school — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2020

“Great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites,” he tweeted. “For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. Am happy that she will take back the msg of happiness from our school.”

Every first lady focuses on an initiative throughout their husband’s presidency. For Michelle Obama, it was family health and for Laura Bush it was advancing education. Melania has chosen to focus on the overall well-being of children with her “Be Best” initiative, which launched on May 7, 2018.

“The campaign has three pillars, which represent key areas of concern for Mrs. Trump” according to the White House website. “Well-being, which includes the social and emotional health of children; social media, and understanding both the positive and negative effects it has on our children; and opioid abuse, and how to protect our most vulnerable from the effects of drug abuse while educating parents about the detrimental effects of opioids.”

Be Best has given Melania opportunities to work with children across the nation. For Valentine’s Day, Melania started a tradition where she spends time at The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health.

“Spending time at @TheChildrensInn with the inspiring & beautiful children of @NIH on #ValentinesDay has become a treasured tradition of mine,” Melania shared after the event along with some photos. “It was a wonderful day to share love & kindness with these strong warriors!”

Melania also invites children to the White House as part of her Be Best campaign. Most recently, students from West Gate Elementary School visited with Melania. The invite came a year after the first lady visited the school in Palm Beach, Florida to learn about the school’s Social Emotional Learning curriculum.

The field trip to the White House allowed students to explore new careers, one student claimed.

“It was inspired,” Rayelynn Caphart, West Gate Elementary student, told WPTV after the visit. “It was important for me to see a woman Secret Service agent because I really didn’t think they would allow or even have a woman Secret Service agent.”

Melania frequently visits hospitals to spend time with children reading books and making arts and crafts.

During the Christmas holidays, Mrs. Trump spent time visiting the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. as part of a tradition followed by every first lady since since Bess Truman, according to the White House.

Melania visited the neonatal intensive care unit where she spent time with children who had been a part of the program and their families. Afterwards, she read “Oliver The Ornament,” which focuses on the first ladies Be Best anti-bullying initiative, to current patients of the hospital.

Mrs. Trump used the occasion to meet up with Caoilinn McLane, a 17-year-old who was battling leukemia at the time the two met two years ago. (RELATED: Melania Trump To Fundraise For Trump’s 2020 Campaign)

“I’m glad that we’re here, and I get to see her again,” Caoilinn told the Associated Press before the event.

Caoilinn’s mother Libby claimed Melania has continued to check in on the teenager since the first meeting in 2017.

“She really is genuine and cares for the kids, and that’s so special,” Libby McLane said.

“I appreciate her interest in just following along and seeing how Caoilinn’s doing and sending us well wishes,” Libby added. “A lot of times, through the hospital, we’d get a little message that they had spoken to Mrs. Trump and she was asking how Caoilinn’s doing.”

Aside from the work she does with children, Melania has also been recognized and highlighted for her contributions as first lady.

She was recently awarded the 2020 Woman of Distinction award by Palm Beach Atlantic University. The award honors women who “cherish community and family and want to preserve these ideals for others.” Melania was met with a standing ovation when she took the stage to accept her award on Feb. 20.

“It’s our job as adults to pass along wisdom and build children’s confidence so they have the best opportunity to succeed in life,” Melania told the crowd. “Technology has become a daily part of children’s lives. We live in an age where too many people allow the number of retweets and ‘likes’ to define their self-worth.”

“When we teach our children to cherish our values and care for each other, they are better prepared to carry on Americans’ legacy of compassion, service and patriotism,” the first lady added.

It’s not always work for the first lady. On top of all of the first lady’s responsibilities, she finds time to make appearances at fun events. In February, she accompanied President Trump during his trip to the Daytona 500.