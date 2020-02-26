Tennessee Titans Coach Mike Vrabel Says Ryan Tannehill Re-Signing Is A ‘Two-Way Street’

It doesn’t sound like Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel knows if quarterback Ryan Tannehill will return.

Tannehill took over for Marcus Mariota this past season, and he led the Titans to the AFC title game. Now, his future with the team is up in the air, and nobody seems to know what will happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“With free agency, it’s a two-way street. Players have to want to be back and teams have to make decisions,” Vrabel said during a Tuesday interview with ProFootballTalk.

The Titans should absolutely get a deal done with Tannehill if the numbers are right. He was a shot of life into their team this past season.

The Titans just didn’t have much energy with Mariota under center. That all changed the moment Tannehill took over.

They felt like a different team, and he had them balling down the stretch. When you find something that’s working, you stick with it.

Also, why wouldn’t Tannehill want to return? He played damn well for the Titans, and they made him their starter.

It seems like the perfect situation. If the money figure can be settled at a reasonable amount, then it would seem smart for both sides to get something done.