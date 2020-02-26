Jot Things Down The Old-Fashioned Way With These Discounted Notebooks & Journals

Whether it’s a grocery list or your deepest, darkest secrets, writing just feels better when you’re putting pen to paper. Sure, jotting your thoughts down into your smartphone is easy, but it’s just not the same as writing in a diary or journal. These 10 stunning notebooks are the perfect excuse to start writing, and they’re all on sale.

1. These Leather Notebooks and Journals by Soothi

Whether you’re going on a new adventure or starting a new chapter in your life, writing down your thoughts, dreams, and goals is a great way to stay centered and in the moment. And these beautiful, leather-bound journals are just special enough for your innermost thoughts and ideas. These compact journals are uniquely designed, boasting a handstitched embossed leather patch and handmade recycled cotton paper.

These Soothi Journals come in either gray or brown leather and are on sale for around $35 a piece.

2. The Rocketbook Wave Executive Smart Notebook with Pen Station

Why choose between the traditional journal and your smartphone when you can have both? This incredibly innovative Rocketbook Wave Executive Smart Notebook lets you jot down anything you like with its included Pilot FriXion pen then immediately save it onto the cloud via Google docs, Dropbox, iCloud, Evernote and more after scanning the page with your phone. Seriously. You can even erase your writing by popping the journal into the microwave! Not only is this a great way to embrace the old school way of writing, but it also saves paper.

Get the Rocketbook Wave Executive Smart Notebook with the included pen and pen station for just $27.99.

3. The Mindful Notebook

With deadlines, kids, and that persistent cold that won’t seem to go away, it’s easy to lose focus on your goals. But the Mindful Notebook keeps you on track, inspiring you and guiding you as you write in it every single day. Each page of the journal features an inspirational quote and even boasts a separate “gratitude patience” section to remind you about what you’re grateful for in life. No matter what you decide to jot down in this journal, you’ll have no problem staying grounded.

The Mindful Notebook‘s price recently dropped to a cool $17.99, 40% off its original price.

4. The Rocketbook Everlast Mini: 2-Pack

This notebook puts a spin on the classic pen-to-paper writing style by allowing you to store all your doodles and thoughts onto your phone! Simply write in the notebook with any Pilot Frixion pen, scan what you wrote through the accompanying Rocketbook app and poof! Your page is immediately stored onto the cloud forever. And to erase whatever you wrote in the notebook, simply wipe it clean with a little water and you’re good to go.

The Rocketbook Everlast Mini: 2-Pack is currently 25% off at just $29.99.

5. The RockBook Erasable Notebook Bundle

If you’re all about saving paper, then the RockBook Erasable Notebook is right up your alley. Made up of paper derived from stone, these waterproof, moth-proof, tear-resistant pages let you jot down whatever you’d like and immediately transfer it to the cloud by scanning it with the accompanying app. This bundle includes the A5 RockBook, A6 RockBook, and two packs of A5 and A6 RockBoards, all of which are compatible with most scanning apps. Whether you’re right or left-handed, you’ll love the books’ lay-flat binding, making writing more pleasurable than ever.

Get the RockBook Erasable Notebook Bundle + 6 RockBoards and two erasable pens for just $65 bucks which is over 90% off its retail price!

6. The Zodiac Sign Handmade Leather Journal

Ever wonder if your hopes and dreams align with the stars? While you ponder on that one, try jotting down your innermost thoughts into this leather journal featuring your personal zodiac sign on the front of it. The leather-bound notebook ties closed with a string and contains stitched-in paper, giving it somewhat of an old-world feel. The journal is super easy to carry around and is the perfect place to jot down your favorite memories and dreams.

At around $34 bucks, this unique Zodiac Sign Handmade Leather Journal is a total steal.

7. The Weight Loss And Nutrition Sidekick Journal

When it comes to staying healthy, it’s easy to lose sight of your goals — especially when donut day comes around at the office. But this journal serves as your very own health coach, giving you a crash-course on nutrition and a place to keep track of your calories, daily habits and so much more. When using the journal, you’ll have access to 66 days of tracking and helpful content along with 24 bonus tracking days.

Reach your health goals with the Weight Loss And Nutrition Sidekick Journal now over 30% for just $24 bucks.

8. This Meditation Sidekick Journal

Let this journal help guide the way to mental balance and wellness! While this looks like your regular, run of the mill notebook on the outside, its insides provide you with curated tools, guided meditations and inspiration to help you on your mental health journey, overcoming life’s hurdles along the way. Rooted in behavioral science, this notebook can serve as a way for you to stay grounded and centered no matter what comes your way. You’ll even become a part of the Habit Nest community where you can receive an outpouring of additional support.

The Meditation Sidekick Journal‘s price was just slashed deeply, leaving it with a price tag of just $23.99.

9. The Weightlifting Gym Buddy Journal

Only a couple months into 2020, it’s not too late to work on those fitness goals of yours! Let this Weightlifting Gym Buddy Journal be your personal trainer as you go on your health journey. This notebook provides you with 12 weeks of guided workouts and targets two muscle groups each day in 45 and 60-minute increments. Easily track your progress as you go and gain a comprehensive understanding of the workouts you’re doing and the muscles you’re building.

Get healthy with The Weightlifting Gym Buddy Journal, just $36 bucks down from $50.

Needless to say, this is the last notebook you’ll ever need. That’s because it contains A4 vellum paper that you can refill or switch out whenever you need, completely negating the need to buy a whole new notebook every time you fill it up. The cover is made of rugged buffalo leather and contains simple bindings and authentic clips to keep your paper safe and in great condition at all times. And boasting a size of 12″ x 9″, this is a great notebook for sketching, writing and everything in between.

The Northbound Notebooks Buffalo Leather A4 Notebook is discounted to just $44.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.