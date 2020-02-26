O.J. Simpson Discusses A Potential 17 Game NFL Schedule, Says A Strike Can’t Happen

O.J. Simpson has some mixed thoughts on a 17 game NFL schedule.

Simpson dropped a new Twitter video Tuesday afternoon breaking down his thoughts on the situation, and it’s actually surprisingly informative. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As the NFL legend and convicted felon pointed out, striking over the CBA isn’t really an option because there’s just too many players.

You can watch his full comments below.

It’s coming! 17 game seasons! It’s going to be great for fantasy football but not for @NFL players. pic.twitter.com/51xVkBMLTV — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) February 25, 2020

These videos from O.J. will never get old, and part of the reason is that they’re just all over the place.

The man has never seen a topic that he wasn’t interested in discussing. The fascinating thing about this video is that it wasn’t really un-ironically funny, which is his usual post.

It was incredibly informative about all the options on the table for an extended regular season.

The first two weeks of the @xfl2020 & QB free agency in the @NFL pic.twitter.com/dsVwYZ6wrO — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) February 18, 2020

At the same time, I’m not sure the NFLPA wants O.J. Simpson out here advocating for their causes. That seems like a PR disaster waiting to unfold.

Leave it to the pros, Juice. They’ve got it under control.