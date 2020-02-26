‘Yes’: Nancy Pelosi Signals Support For A Sanders Presidential Nomination

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she would be comfortable if Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders were to become the Democratic presidential nominee as polling shows a surge of support for him.

“Yes,” replied Pelosi when asked if she would be comfortable with a Sanders nomination as she left a meeting on Capitol Hill Wednesday, The Hill reported. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Is Proving Nancy Pelosi Wrong)

Recently, Sanders has come under fire for praising the high literacy rates in Cuba under the leadership of Fidel Castro.

“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but, you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad,” Sanders told Anderson Cooper during a “60 Minutes” interview. “You know? When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?”

WATCH:

Pelosi joins Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) who also suggested he would be comfortable with a Sanders nomination on Tuesday.

“Look, the bottom line is very simple. We have a lot of strong nominees… I’m not supporting one over the other, but I think every one of them will beat President Trump,” Schumer said when asked about Sanders’ support for Castro’s literacy programs, The Hill Reports.

The Vermont Senator currently leads the presidential field with an average support of 29.2%, according to RealClearPolitics.