PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Beat Michigan In College Basketball On ESPN2

Wisconsin has to get a huge win over Michigan in Ann Arbor when the B1G teams meet Thursday night.

Right now, the Badgers are 17-10, in steady tournament position but we can always be doing better. There’s no such thing as being satisfied when you’re a Wisconsin man. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A win over Michigan would give us another quad 1 win. We already have a bunch of impressive wins, but there’s no such thing as too many of them heading into March.

The Badgers are as hot as any team in the country at the moment. We’ve rattled off four straight wins, Nate Reuvers is balling, Aleem Ford has stepped up big time, Brad Davison lit up Nebraska, Michah Potter has proven to be a force and D’Mitrik Trice is commanding the offense.

If you’re a fan of the Badgers, you have to admit that things are going pretty damn well as of today. Beating the Wolverines would be another incredibly impressive win on our resume.

Add in the fact it’s on the road in Ann Arbor, and there’s no debate about it at all. We need to go get a win Thursday night.

I’ve been riding with this team all year. We’ve had our struggles at times, but that’s all behind us. We’re only looking forward, and I’m loving what I see.

My squad is going to bring it Thursday night. You best believe that, folks.

Tune in at 7:00 EST on ESPN2. It should be a fun one, and I look forward to the challenge.