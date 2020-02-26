Prince Harry Makes It Clear ‘We Are All Just To Call Him Harry’

Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom on Wednesday and while at a speaking engagement in Scotland the announcer shared that the royal wants to just be called “Harry.”

“He’s [Duke of Cambridge] made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry,” the conference host Ayesha Hazarika shared before the man formerly known as Prince Harry took the stage, per Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

WATCH:

“So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm Scottish welcome to Harry,” the announcer added, before the royal took the stage. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

It is unclear if the comment was all part of Harry distancing himself from the royal family amid news last month that he and his wife Meghan Markle were stepping down from their royal duties.

Or if it was a gently jab at the monarchy, amid reports recently that Queen Elizabeth II has banned the royal couple from using their brand “Sussex Royal” going forward at the end of them serving as senior members of the family effective Spring 2020.

As previously reported, the royal couple made headlines last month when they announced plans to step away from their royal roles and become financially independent. Shortly after, the queen issued a statement releasing Harry and Markle of their duties, stating that they are “no longer working members of the Royal Family.”