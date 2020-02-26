REPORT: Cam Newton The Likely Starting Quarterback For The Carolina Panthers In 2020

It sounds like Cam Newton will still be the quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in 2020.

According to Ian Rapoport, if Cam Newton is healthy, then he’ll be the starting quarterback for the Panthers this upcoming season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rapoport added “things are going well” with Newton’s foot. Watch his full report below.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The latest on the #Panthers plans for QB Cam Newton and the #Bears plans for Mitch Trubisky. pic.twitter.com/wSucIgzwaH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2020

This sure is an unexpected change of pace from what we’ve been hearing the past couple months. It seemed like the Panthers were done with Newton.

At the very least, they weren’t publicly committing on the Auburn Heisman-winner as the face of the franchise going forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Sep 7, 2019 at 5:03pm PDT

Yet, they must like what they see out of his rehab because it now sounds like he’ll almost certainly end up being their guy in 2020.

As I always say, things can change very fast in the NFL. They can change with the snap of your fingers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Jul 15, 2019 at 4:52pm PDT

Just when we thought Newton’s days in Carolina were over, he’s right back in the mix. Now, we’ll have to see if he can actually win some games. That’s a debate that fans will have over the next several months, and it should be fascinating to see how it shakes out.