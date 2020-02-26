REPORT: James Mangold Might Replace Steven Spielberg As ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director

Steven Spielberg might be on his way out the door as the director of “Indiana Jones 5.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Ford v Ferrari” director James Mangold is in talks to take over the project. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

No details were provided as to why Spielberg might be leaving.

Below is a live look at my reaction to this news.

What the hell is going on right now? Spielberg is out the door? This makes no sense at all. This doesn’t guarantee the film won’t be good, but I think fans can be worried.

Why wouldn’t Spielberg want to be involved? It doesn’t make sense to me one bit. We’re talking about a legend of the game!

We’re talking about a man tied to the “Indiana Jones” saga. He can’t leave now.

Admittedly, I don’t know much about James Mangold. I don’t know much about him at all, but I do know fans will be furious if the new movie sucks.

Fans were not pleased with “Crystal Skull,” and they let it be known. I hope like hell the new “Indiana Jones” doesn’t meet the same fate given the newfound chaos surrounding it.

Keep checking back for more information on the new “Indiana Jones” when we have it!