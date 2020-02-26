‘SEAL Team’ Officially Returns On CBS

Ladies and gentlemen, “SEAL Team” finally returns Wednesday night on CBS.

After months and months of waiting for the hit military show to come back to our televisions, Wednesday night is the night we’ve been waiting for. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Hits Fall Finale With Strong Episode ‘Unbecoming An Officer’)

Tonight at 9:00 EST on CBS, Bravo is back in action with Clay, Jason, Sonny, Ray and the rest of the crew in “Siege Protocol.”

It feels like it’s been forever since “SEAL Team” had some new episodes. I know it was only back in December, but it still feels like way too long.

Luckily, our absence from Bravo is finally over. Through the first part of season three, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

As I’ve said before, “SEAL Team” isn’t just the best military show on TV because of the action sequences, which are absolutely incredible.

The show also shines a spotlight on issues off of the battlefield in the lives of our brave warriors. The show has covered Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI), the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Feb 23, 2020 at 11:13am PST

I can’t wait to see what we get going forward, and that journey starts tonight at 9:00 EST on CBS. It’s going to be a fun time!