Tim Tebow Hammers Home Run During Spring Training Against The Detroit Tigers

New York Mets prospect Tim Tebow got his first spring training home run Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers.

According to Yahoo Sports, Tebow’s first spring training home run came in the sixth inning against Alex Wilson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of the crushing hit below. The sound of the crack of the bat is pretty damn cool.

I’m sure some people will really want to overreact to this, but I’d encourage you not to. Hitting one home run doesn’t mean Tebow just fought his way out of the minors.

He has a long way to go before he finds himself playing in the MLB for the Mets.

Having said that, I think we can all agree it’s pretty cool to watch Tebow have great moments playing baseball.

He used to be a college football phenom, but made the switch after he just couldn’t hack it as a quarterback in the NFL.

He’s had some limited success in the minors, but there’s no doubt he has the power to absolutely annihilate baseballs.

Now, we’ll have to see if he can find a way onto the final roster for the Mets. It’s not likely right now, but I think we all know not to bet against the Florida Heisman winner.