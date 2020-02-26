‘The View’ Hosts Say Elizabeth Warren Should Be ‘Very Careful’ About Attacking Bloomberg

The hosts of “The View” Wednesday made it very clear that Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren needs to be “very careful” about attacking rival Michael Bloomberg.

It all went down on the ABC talk show during a panel discussion about Tuesday night’s Democratic debate when the presidential hopeful went after the former New York City mayor again over his unwillingness to release former female employees from their non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and comments he allegedly made to a pregnant female employee.

Bloomberg’s longtime partner Diana Taylor has spoken out and dismissed criticism of the NDAs. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Blasts Trump At John McCain’s Funeral)

WATCH:

“Elizabeth Warren needs to be careful,” Whoopi Goldberg explained. “She needs to be very careful with this.” (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

“To his credit, he didn’t turn around and say what about that ‘Pocahontas’ thing,'” Joy Behar replied. “He [Bloomberg] did not.”

“You know what bothered me more than that…is the fact that he allegedly gave money to Lindsey Graham’s campaign,” she added. “What is the hell is that about?”

Meghan McCain interjected and said bottom line is Bloomberg needs to “tighten all of this up.”

“If your girlfriend can’t go on TV and get your messaging really tight and strong, be the woman that is falling on the sword for you, she’s no use of a surrogate,” McCain shared.