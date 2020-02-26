William Nylander Goes Between The Legs For Goal Against The Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander had an insane goal during a 4-3 Tuesday night win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

During the second period of the game, Nylander got the puck in front of the net against the Lightning and went between his legs for the score.

It’s not just that he went between his legs. He did it in the most casual way possible. Watch a video of the awesome play below.

You don’t see goals like that too often in the NHL. You just don’t. Going between the legs is risky to begin with.

Doing it surrounded by players in front of the net is next level gutsy, but Nylander didn’t even hesitate.

It seems like we’ve had a ton of great goals this NHL season. There’s certainly been no shortage, and now we can tack this one from Nylander onto the list.

Props to him for getting the job done. Hell of a performance.