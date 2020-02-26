Woman Dumped By Fiancé For Being ‘Too Fat’ Lost 112 Pounds And Wins Miss Great Britain

A woman by the name of Jen Atkins, who was dumped by her fiance for being “too fat,” lost a whopping 112 pounds and just gained the title of Miss Great Britain 2020.

The 26-year-old office administrator and beauty contestant winner went from weighing 247 pounds just two years ago to weighing 131 pounds and it all came about after the man she was engaged to marry called off the wedding, according to the New York Post in a piece published Wednesday.

“I’m still in shock at winning, I’m so happy I can’t even put it into words, I honestly can’t believe it,” Atkins shared. (RELATED: No More Swimsuit Competition At Miss Teen USA)

“When I started doing this, it was just for a bit of fun, I never imagined how far I would come,” she added. “Winning Miss Great Britain marks the end of a long and difficult, but also amazing, journey.”(RELATED: First Black Miss Alabama: Dallas Shooter Is A ‘Martyr’ [VIDEO])

Atkins continued, “Although my body has changed so much, I think don’t think my personality has, and I think that’s really helped me. The judges were able to see what kind of person I really am.”

Britain’s winner said she had all but given up on pageants following her marriage last year after she had tried to win the contest in 2017, making to the semi-finals round and then in 2018 making it to the finals round.

Jen said when she met her ex-fiance in 2011 she weighed 203 pounds and had become “a weekend recluse” dining on take out.The couple were to tie the knot in the years that followed, but after her weight jumped up over 238 pounds her fiancé ended their relationship.

Miss Great Britain later found love again and said, “When we [ex-fiance] broke up, I was devastated, but it ended up being the best thing that’s happened to me.”

Clearly, congratulations are in order. Congrats Miss Great Britain 2020.