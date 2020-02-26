Zion Williamson Scores 29 Against LeBron James, Lakers Get The Win Over The Pelicans

Pelicans star Zion Williamson had himself a night during a 118-109 Tuesday night loss to LeBron James and the Lakers.

Entering the game, Zion vs. LeBron was by far the biggest storyline of the day in the NBA, and it didn't disappoint at all.

The former Duke star dropped 29 while King James notched 40 and the win. You can watch highlights of the game below.

I think it’s safe to say last night lived up to expectations and then some. LeBron James has been the face of the league for nearly two decades at this point.

He’s won three rings along the way, has been a positive role model for the game of basketball and he’s arguably the most talented player to ever pick up a ball.

Zion is the next big thing in the game, and there’s no doubt about that. Despite missing the early part of the season with an injury, he’s been unstoppable since his return.

He might not have gotten the win last night, but dropping 29 against LeBron James seemed like a pretty good indication this young man is here to stay.

The man is a freak of nature on the court.

Hopefully, we get to watch King James and Zion battle it out a few more times over the coming years because it’s a ton of fun to watching this passing of the torch.