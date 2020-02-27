NFL Prospect Ben Bartch Drank Smoothies With Eggs, Grits And Cottage Cheese To Gain Weight

NFL draft prospect Ben Bartch drank an absurd smoothie concoction to gain weight.

According to Cleveland.com, Bartch’s smoothie consisted of seven scrambled eggs, a big tub of cottage cheese, quick grits, peanut butter, a banana and Gatorade. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When discussing the drink at the combine, he added, “I’d gag sometimes, but that’s what you have to do.”

Of all the disgusting drinks I’ve ever heard of, this one might honestly be the worst of them all. Eggs mixed with Gatorade?

How much more gross could something get? I’m honestly shocked he was even able to choke that down at all.

I’d be throwing up nonstop if I had to drink something like that.

Having said that, this is also the NFL we’re talking about. You have to do whatever is necessary to get an edge.

I guess that includes hammering smoothies with the worst combination of ingredients on the planet.

It must have worked for Bartch because he’s a big time prospect coming out of St. John’s University. I guess you can’t knock a guy for doing whatever it takes to get to the NFL.