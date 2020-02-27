Brandon Jenner And Wife Cayley Stoker Welcome Twin Baby Boys

Brandon Jenner and his wife Cayley Stoker have welcomed twin baby boys to the family and Brandon’s mother was the one to share all the happy news.

The 38-year-old singer’s mom Linda Thompson shared a sweet set of pictures on Instagram announcing the arrival of the twins. The post was noted by People magazine in a piece published Thursday.

The post read simply, “@caylita_ @brandonjenner are the proud parents of two exceptionally beautiful fraternal twin boys!!!” (RELATED: Country Star Maren Morris Shares Life-Changing News)

“Bo Thompson Jenner & Sam Stoker Jenner – already snuggling with their La La almost every day,” she added. “Feeling so blessed as a family – with Eva being the BEST big sister imaginable! #twinboys #lala.” (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

It all comes after the happy couple shared the exciting news back in August when they announced they were expecting.

“We’re madly in love and we are very excited about this,” Brandon shared with the outlet at the time.

“We told her[Eva James] together,” he added, explaining the moment they told his 4 1/2 year old daughter Eva, whom he shares with his ex-wife Leah, the wonderful news. “Leah, Cayley and I sat down with her and told her what was happening, and she was very excited and happy. She’s super excited to be a big sister.”

Brandon, who is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Thompson, and Leah tied the knot in 2012. In 2018, the two announced they were splitting up.

Cayley and Jenner tied the knot last month. Congratulations!