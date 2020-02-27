As The Coronavirus Spreads, Most Of America’s Medicine Still Comes From China

The coronavirus has rapidly spread across the globe, including 60 confirmed cases in the U.S., but the vast majority of the more than 80,000 cases are still localized in China.

China possesses a stranglehold on the production of the medicines that fill U.S. pharmacies, and it manufactures a large share of the drugs used by Americans to fight influenza. This presents the risk that life-saving drugs could be cut off from the U.S. if the coronavirus causes an economic shutdown in China. There’s also the possibility that Americans might receive tainted influenza medicine.

In 2018, 95% of U.S. imports of ibuprofen, 91% of hydrocortisone imports, 70% of acetaminophen imports, 40 to 45% of penicillin imports and 40% of heparin imports came from China, according to Politico. (RELATED: Check Out Some Of China’s Nastiest ‘Traditional’ Medicines)

Eighty percent of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients — the part of the medication that leads to intended effects — used in creating America’s drug supply come from overseas, primarily China and India, according to Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley in an August 2019 letter to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar and acting Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Norman Sharpless.

Grassley also warned that the FDA “only inspected one in five registered human drug manufacturing facilities abroad last year.”

Tainted drugs from overseas have slipped past the FDA on numerous occasions. One-hundred forty-nine Americans died from a tainted blood thinner produced in China in 2008. Another batch of tainted blood thinner was discovered in 2016. The FDA issued a recall of the Chinese-produced blood pressure medicine Valsartan in 2018 after it was found to contain dangerous carcinogens.

Rosemary Gibson, testifying at a hearing of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, warned that China’s dominance in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs could pose serious security risks to the U.S.

“When you control the supply of medicines, you control the world. We are losing control over the supply of our medicines, and when we lose control over supply, we lose control over price,” Gibson said in the hearing. “China will be the price setter and we will be the price taker. The national security risks are pronounced. China could withhold supply. It could put lethal contaminants in medicine or not provide medicine at all.”

Former military officials have also noted the security risk posed by China’s near-monopoly.

“Basically, we’ve outsourced our entire industry to China. That is a strategic vulnerability,” retired Brig. Gen. John Adams told NBC.

“The national security risks of increased Chinese dominance of the global API market cannot be overstated,” acting Deputy Assistant Director of Healthcare Operations at the Defense Health Agency also told NBC.

Oseltamivir, also known as Tamiflu, is one of the most popular anti-influenza medications in the U.S. Tamiflu is produced from the acid extracted from the star anise plant. The star anise plant is primarily grown and harvested in four provinces in southwestern China. Rapivab, Relenza and Xofluza, other anti-influenza drugs, are also mostly produced in China. (RELATED: China Says It’s Building Two Hospitals In Wuhan To Fight Coronavirus)

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a bill Thursday that will guarantee the U.S.’s medical supply chain in the event of a larger outbreak.

“The coronavirus outbreak in China has highlighted severe and longstanding weaknesses in our medical supply chain. This is more than unfortunate; it’s a danger to public health. Our health officials need to know the extent of our reliance on Chinese production so they can take all necessary action to protect Americans,” Hawley told the Daily Caller.

The bill is intended to help secure the U.S. medical product supply chain by requiring that manufacturers report imminent or forecasted shortages of life-saving or life-sustaining medical devices to the FDA, just as they currently do for pharmaceutical drugs.

“This legislation will give us the information we need to better secure our supply chain and ensure that Americans have uninterrupted access to life-saving drugs and medical devices,” Hawley continued.

Almost 2,800 people have died from the coronavirus, all but 52 in China. The virus has spread to 44 countries so far, according to the New York Times. There are currently 60 confirmed cases in the U.S. The State Department and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) have issued threat level three travel warnings for both China and South Korea. Threat level three discourages any non-essential travel to the designated countries.

President Donald Trump held a press conference Wednesday on the coronavirus and appointed Vice President Mike Pence as the leader of a task force charged with combatting the virus. Trump described the current threat level of the disease as “low” in the U.S. (RELATED: Vice President Mike Pence Names Deborah Birx As The White House’s Coronavirus Coordinator)

His statement echoed that of Azar in a Tuesday press briefing, where the HHS secretary described the virus as “contained,” but warned that more cases are expected as borders can’t be closed off entirely. (RELATED: CDC Warns Americans To Prepare For Coronavirus Outbreak In Their Communities)

“It could be at a small level or a larger level. Whatever happens we’re totally prepared. We have the best people in the world,” Trump said of the potential U.S. outbreak. “You see that from the study. We have the best prepared people, the best people in the world. Congress is willing to give us much more than we’re even asking for. That’s nice for a change. But we are totally ready, willing and able. It’s a term we use. Ready, willing and able. It’s going to be very well-under control.”

Trump also acknowledged that the $2.5 billion in funding for the task force may be inadequate, but asserted that the amount was sufficient for the time being. Some Republicans have suggested $4.5 billion while Democrats have called for up to $8.5 billion.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus, China’s dominance of drug production could also affect America’s health. If China is forced to implement a larger quarantine, one big enough to significantly impact economic activity in the country, the U.S. could be cut off from its largest supply of drugs, limiting the amount of influenza medications available.