Courteney Cox Shares More Details About ‘Friends’ Reunion

Superstar Courteney Cox shared a few more details about that upcoming “Friends” reunion and it is fair to say we can hardly wait.

“So the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show,” the 55-year-old actress shared about the reunion during her recent appearance on the YouTube series, “Hiking With Kevin.” The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Nominated For First TV Golden Globe Since ‘Friends’)

WATCH:

Cox explained that means, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston Rocks Paris In Leather Outfit)

“It’s going to be on HBO Max,” she added, “And I’m so excited.”

Cox continued, “We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great. But we really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. … It’s going be fantastic.”

At one point, the “Cougar Town” star shared what she thinks would be her ideal experience with the special.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Oct 15, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

“The ideal for me — we just actually recently did this, and it took forever,” the actress shared. ” I don’t know how many years it was, maybe 15 years? We finally all got together and had dinner.”

“And when we get together, which is never — it only happened … like twice since we ended the show — it’s just the most fun,” she added. “We laugh so hard.”

As previously reported, the reunion is expected to debut in May at the launch of the WarnerMedia streaming service.