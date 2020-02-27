Georgia Tech Coach Tashard Choice Gives Chilling Football Speech In The Rain

Georgia Tech running backs coach Tashard Choice has gone viral after an incredible speech.

The RB coach posted a Twitter video of himself in the rain standing in a residential area surrounded by his players just giving them hell about working hard. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Out of all the football speeches I’ve ever seen, this one from Choice is near the top of the list. Give it a watch below.

Just a reminder to all the coaches out there we are more than coaches. We are here to change lives. That’s the mission that’s the purpose to help others achieve things they didn’t think were possible. pic.twitter.com/rN4Z8ck03h — Coach Choice (@coachchoice) February 24, 2020

Who is ready to run through a brick wall right now? I know my hand is up in the air. I’m ready to put on the pads and hit something.

This is almost straight out of “Friday Night Lights, and I love it.

How could you listen to Choice talk about coming from nothing and not get hyped up. That’s a football guy move through and through.

If those young men at Georgia Tech weren’t pumped up from that speech, then they’re in the wrong sport and on the wrong team.

It’s that simple.

To be heard means to say something of value. #lockedin ????????‍♂️????⏱4️⃣✖️????⏱ pic.twitter.com/IlUORD5RGP — Coach Choice (@coachchoice) February 21, 2020

Props to Coach Choice for lighting a fire underneath his players.