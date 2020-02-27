Hershey Bears Player Kale Kessy Hospitalized After Fight Against Derek Sheppard

Hershey Bears player Kale Kessy was hospitalized after a fight against Charlotte Checkers defenseman Derek Sheppard.

According to Wednesday report from TMZ Sports, Kessy was sent to the hospital Tuesday when he got into an altercation with Sheppard during the AHL game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The defenseman for Charlotte knocked him down, and then immediately called for medical help. You can watch a video of the fight below.

TMZ reported that Kessy was released Wednesday after staying the night.

While I’m very pro-fighting in the sport of hockey, stuff like this can be very scary. You never know what can happen when somebody’s head smacks the ice.

Luckily, it sounds like Kessy will ultimately be just fine. It seems like it was just a very scary moment that won’t have any long term impact.

Fighting shouldn’t ever be taken out of hockey. It’s a great way for the game to police itself, but at the same time, you just hate to see people get hurt.

Thankfully, Kessy seems like he’s going to be just fine.