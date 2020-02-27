Hillary Clinton Plans Podcast Launch Just As 2020 Election Heats Up: Report

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton plans to launch a podcast just as the 2020 election takes over the public’s attention.

According to Politico’s Ryan Lizza, Clinton was inspired to embrace the format after several recent long-form interviews with hosts such as Howard Stern and Conan O’Brien. (RELATED: ‘Putin’s Puppet’: Hillary Clinton Takes Shot At Trump)

Clinton was struck by how different the hourlong conversation with O’Brien was compared with short promotional segments on TV and radio. She had already begun discussions with iHeartMedia, which also distributes O’Brien’s show, and she started to think about how the format might allow her to record deeper conversations with newsmakers that listeners could enjoy well after they aired.

Clinton’s interview with Stern lasted over two hours and was the longest interview the infamous shock jock ever recorded with anyone who was not a musician.

The former first lady’s show has not yet been named, but it will reportedly be produced by iHeartMedia — the audio giant that also produces Will Ferrell’s “The Ron Burgundy Podcast” and “The Joe Rogan Experience.”