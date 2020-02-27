Harvey Weinstein Donated So Much To Hillary Clinton, It Would Make Even Bill Blush

Harvey Weinstein is headed to prison, but that isn’t stopping him from dragging down his rich and powerful friends with him, right?

Well, not exactly. But his conviction brought his relationship with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton back to the national conversation. Weinstein had bundled more than $1.2 million for her 2016 presidential campaign and donated nearly $75,000 to all of her previous campaigns, dating back to her 1999 Senate run. (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Says She Had No Way Of Knowing About Weinstein Allegations, But Her Campaign Was Warned)

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Also make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!